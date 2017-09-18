FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says Syrian reconstruction only after political transition 'away from Assad'
September 18, 2017 / 11:16 PM / in a month

Britain says Syrian reconstruction only after political transition 'away from Assad'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Britain, the United States and other countries opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will not support the reconstruction of the country until there is a political transition “away from Assad,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Britain's State Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson attends a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“We believe that the only way forward is to get a political process going and to make it clear to the Iranians, Russians and Assad regime that we, the like-minded group, will not support the reconstruction of Syria until there is such a political process and that means, as Resolution 2254 says, to a transition away from Assad,” he said.

Johnson was speaking after a meeting of about 14 countries that back the Syrian opposition including France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by David Alexander

