UK parliament clearly backs decision on Syria strikes: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament has made clear its support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to launch air strikes against Syria alongside the United States and France, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

On Monday, May defended her decision to bypass parliament with her decision to join the action in retaliation for a suspected gas attack she has blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“I think the view based on the contributions which have been made in the House is that MPs (Members of Parliament) have taken a position of being in support of the action,” the spokesman said.

Shortly afterwards, the government won a symbolic vote in parliament on the broader issue of whether it should consult lawmakers before taking military action.

The 317 to 256 vote went against a call by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to protest May’s decision to launch strikes against Syria without first seeking approval.