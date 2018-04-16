British envoy: OPCW must act to prevent 'further barbaric use of chemical weapons'

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons organization has recorded more than 390 alleged incidents of illicit use of poisonous munitions in Syria since 2014, the British envoy to the organization said on Monday, calling for members to take collective action.

The comments were made at a closed door meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is holding a special session on the April 7 attack in Douma, Syria.

“The time has come for all members of this Executive Council to take a stand. Too many duck the responsibility that comes with being a member of this council. Failure to act to hold perpetrators to account will only risk further barbaric use of chemical weapons, in Syria and beyond,” British Ambassador Peter Wilson said.