FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 16, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chemical weapons inspectors not yet allowed access to Douma: UK delegation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inspectors have not yet been granted access to sites in Douma, Syria, the British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical weapons said on Monday, citing the agency’s director general.

The inspectors arrived on Saturday to examine whether chemical weapons were used at Douma on April 7, and if so what kind.

The British delegation to the OPCW said in a statement posted on Twitter that Russia and Syria had not yet allowed inspectors access to Douma.

“Unfettered access (is) essential” the statement said. “Russia and Syria must cooperate.”

Russia’s deputy foreign minister said the delay was due to U.S. air strikes.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.