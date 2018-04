MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday denied allegations made by the U.S. envoy to the global chemical weapons watchdog that Russia may have tampered with the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

“I can guarantee that Russia has not tampered with the site,” Lavrov told the BBC in an interview.