Russia says OPCW inspectors completed work in Syria's Douma: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that inspectors for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had completed their work at the site of a suspected gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma, the RIA news agency reported.

The OPCW is investigating the deaths of dozens of people in Douma, an enclave on the outskirts of Damascus, on April 7 to determine if they were killed by banned munitions.

Russian news agencies on Friday quoted Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying the inspectors had completed their trip to sites in Douma.

Earlier on Friday, a diplomatic source said on condition of anonymity that a team of experts from the OPCW had returned to the Netherlands from their mission on Thursday night after going to Damascus on April 14.