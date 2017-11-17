FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges passage of Japan proposal to extend probe of chemical weapons attacks in Syria
November 17, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. urges passage of Japan proposal to extend probe of chemical weapons attacks in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday urged passage of a U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution to renew an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria for one month.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, speaking to reporters in a briefing, said the United States was very disappointed in Russia’s veto of U.N. Security Council action on the issue on Thursday. Russia separately on Friday rejected the one-month extension proposal crafted by Japan.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

