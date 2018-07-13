FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.-led coalition or partners may have hit Syrian area: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State said it or “partner forces” may have conducted strikes on Thursday in a Syrian area where the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of people had been killed by an air raid.

“The Coalition or our partner forces may have conducted strikes in the vicinity of Al Soussa and Baghour Fukhani yesterday,” coalition spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan said in an emailed response to a question from Reuters.

The report of civilian casualties was being forwarded to the “Civilian Casualty Cell for further assessment”, he said.

“We have no further information at this time.”

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey

