January 29, 2018 / 9:25 AM / in 6 hours

U.N. Syria mediator to head commission to draft new Syrian constitution: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - United Nations Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura will head a new constitutional commission that will be set up at a peace conference in Russia this week, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing official documents.

Russia is hosting a two-day Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday and Tuesday which it hopes will launch talks on drafting a new constitution for Syria.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Ivanova

