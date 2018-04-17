FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Speaker Ryan: Trump did 'right thing' on Syria strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Paul Ryan, on Tuesday applauded the missile strikes against Syria that were ordered by President Donald Trump last Friday, making plain the commander-in-chief and his fellow Republicans in Congress are on the same page about the military action.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I think the president’s strike was called for. I think it was the right thing to do,” Ryan said at a press briefing. “I was also impressed he made a multilateral effort.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

