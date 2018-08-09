FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Czech diplomats secure release of German NGO workers in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has negotiated the release of two workers for a German humanitarian group in Syria, the Czech foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic is the only country in Europe that maintains diplomatic relations in Syria, torn by seven years of civil war. The Czechs provide consular services for European Union citizens and act as intermediaries for other countries.

The Czech ministry said in a statement that Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek had arrived in Damascus for the handover of the workers, who were both in good health.

The workers will be returned to Prague and met by representatives of their embassies, the ministry said.

It gave no further details on them or the case.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King

