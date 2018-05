BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television said a blast killed one person and injured others on Wednesday in the Maysat square of the capital Damascus.

Women walk past a damaged vehicle at the Maysat Square of the capital Damascus, Syria May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

It said the origin of the “terrorist explosion” remained unclear. Footage on the state-run channel broadcast showed the shell of a burnt vehicle which turned into a pile twisted metal.