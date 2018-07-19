Syrian rebels agree surrender terms in al-Quneitra: Hezbollah-run news service

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels in al-Quneitra province have agreed to accept a return of state rule or to leave to the rebel-held Idlib province in a surrender deal with the government, a military news outlet run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah reported on Thursday.

The agreement would mark a major victory for President Bashar al-Assad, restoring his control over the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Under the agreement, two Syrian army brigades will deploy into positions that were held by the Syrian army prior to 2011, when the Syrian crisis erupted, according to a report on the Hezbollah-run military news outlet.