February 22, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

U.N. envoy sees difficult talks on Syria ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he hoped the U.N. Security Council would agree a resolution to end fighting in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, but said it would not be easy.

“I hope it will. But it’s uphill. But I hope it will. It is very urgent,” he told Reuters as he arrived at the United Nations in Geneva.

Asked what would happen if there were no deal, he said: “Then we will have to push for it to take place as soon as possible because there is no alternative but a ceasefire and humanitarian access.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
