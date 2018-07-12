FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian military enters rebel-held enclave in Syria's Deraa city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A senior Russian military delegation entered the rebel-held area of the southern Syrian city of Deraa city on Thursday and began negotiations over its handover to state rule, rebel officials and a witness said.

Two armored vehicles with senior Russian officers entered the area of al Shayah in the devastated old city and began talks with commanders from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on implementing the terms of a surrender deal reached last Friday that also includes evacuation of rebels and a weapons handover.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

