Syrian army strikes rebels in southeast Deraa city: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army launched air strikes on the southeast part of Deraa city on Tuesday and began fighting to cut the road linking rebel territory there with the Jordanian border, state media said.

“The Syrian Arab Army has started the operation of preparatory fire ahead of the advance of military units,” state news agency SANA said.

Government forces seized territory from rebels in the southwest, state media and a war monitor said on Tuesday, the first major government advance in an offensive that has displaced tens of thousands.