July 6, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia will guarantee return of displaced Syrians in south - rebel sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian civilians who fled a government offensive in southwestern Syria will be able to return to their homes with Russian guarantees of protection as part of a deal brokered by Russia on Friday, rebel sources said.

Russian guarantees will also be extended to rebel fighters who wish to “settle their status” with President Bashar al-Assad’s government - a process by which former insurgents accept to live under state rule again, the sources said.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

