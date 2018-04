MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday there was no threat of the standoff in Syria resulting in a military clash between Russia and the United States, TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talks during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Bogdanov was quoted as saying by the agency that there were “working contacts” between Russia and U.S. officials over Syria, and that he believed common sense would prevail.