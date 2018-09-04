FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 1:15 PM / a few seconds ago

Top U.S. general warns against major assault on Syria's Idlib

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officer warned on Tuesday that a major Syrian military assault on the rebel-held enclave of Idlib would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and instead recommended more narrowly tailored operations against militants there.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford attends a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“If major military operations take place we can expect humanitarian catastrophe and I think we would all want to see that be avoided,” Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a trip to Athens.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Editing by William Maclean

