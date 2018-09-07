FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls on leaders of Iran and Russia to back Idlib ceasefire

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on the leaders of Iran and Russia to agree to a ceasefire in the Syrian rebel-held province, saying such an accord would be a “victory” of their summit.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

The three leaders of the main outside players in Syria’s long war were meeting to discuss the fate of Idlib as rival factions there prepared for what could be the conflict’s last great battle.

Erdogan made the comments during the summit, which was being broadcast live on Turkish television.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Sarah Dadouch; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

