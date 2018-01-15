FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Erdogan says Turkey will crush 'terror army' in northern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the United States was trying to create a “terror army” on Turkey’s southern frontier by training a Syrian border force including Kurdish militia, and pledged to crush the force before it came into being.

Erdogan also said that Turkey’s armed forces had completed preparations for an operation against the Kurdish-controlled region of Afrin in northwest Syria and the town of Manbij.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

