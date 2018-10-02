Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will strengthen its observation points in Syria’s northwest and work with Russia against radical groups, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopenning of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan also said that Turkey will hold a summit with Russia, Germany and France in October or November to discuss Syria, adding that Turkey will continue to seek a solution with the Syrian people, not the Russian-backed Syrian government.