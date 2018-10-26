Turkey's Erdogan issues 'final warning' on Syria

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his AK Party in Ankara, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday issued what he said was a “final warning” to those who would endanger Turkey’s borders, saying Ankara was determined to focus its attention on Syrian Kurdish fighters east of the Euphrates.

Erdogan, who was speaking to a group of provincial leaders of his AK Party in Ankara, said Turkey would focus its attention east of the Euphrates in Syria, rather than the Manbij area, citing the presence of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group.