U.S. senator: Trump must work with Congress on further Syria moves

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said on Sunday that if President Donald Trump wishes to go any further in Syria, he needs to work with Congress.

FILE PHOTO: Flanked by Senator John Thune (R-SD) and Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ernst said she is “uncomfortable going forward if he (Trump) wishes to commit ground troops in the area ... But certainly if he wishes to go any further he does need to work with Congress.”