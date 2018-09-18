FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU demands humanitarian protection under Idlib deal

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Russian-Turkish deal on Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region must protect civilians and allow aid access, the European Union said on Tuesday.

“We expect that the agreement which was ... reached yesterday by the Russian and Turkish presidents will guarantee the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure as well as guarantee the unhindered and sustainable humanitarian access,” an EU spokeswoman told a regular news briefing.

Under the agreement announced on Monday, Russian and Turkish troops are to enforce a new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

