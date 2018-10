BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura that the country’s constitution was a “sovereign matter”, state media said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

“The constitution and everything related to it is a purely sovereign matter that the Syrian people decide on without any foreign intervention,” Moualed told de Mistura who is visiting Damascus.