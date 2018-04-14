FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 14, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France says targeted Syria's main chemicals research center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French military on Saturday targeted Syria’s main chemicals research center as well as two other facilities, French Defence minister Florence Parly said, adding that Russia had been informed before the strikes were carried out.

A French fighter jet prepares to land at RAF Akrotiri, a military base Britain maintains on Cyprus, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

The minister was speaking hours after President Emmanuel Macron ordered a military intervention in Syria alongside the United States and Britain in an attack on the chemical weapons arsenal of the country’s regime.

“We are not looking for confrontation and refuse any logic of escalation, that is the reason why we, with our allies, ensured the Russians were warned beforehand,” Parly told journalists in a short statement alongside Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Parly also said cruise missiles had been fired by the French military.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier, Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.