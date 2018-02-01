FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
February 1, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says considers France's remarks on Syrian offensive 'insults'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey considers France’s remarks regarding its operation into northern Syria’s Afrin region as “insults”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Turkey on Wednesday that its operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria should not become an excuse to invade Syria, saying he wanted Ankara to coordinate its action with its allies.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said that the Syrian peace talks in Geneva needed to be revived, adding that the Syrian government needed to start negotiating in order to do so, after a Russian-sponsored conference on reaching peace in Syria was held this week in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.