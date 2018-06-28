FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 28, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France calls on Russia to stick to southwest Syria de-escalation deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said a government offensive in southwest Syria carried the risk of destabilizing the region and called on Russia to abide by commitments it had made last year to ensure a “de-escalation” zone in the area.

“France is extremely concerned about the offensive conducted by the Syrian regime and its supporters in southwest Syria. These attacks carry a risk of escalation and regional detribalization,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement on Thursday.

“France calls on Russia to enforce the commitments it made with regard to the ceasefire in southwestern Syria.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.