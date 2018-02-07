France says Turkey, Iran violating international law in Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Turkey and Iran were among those violating international law by their actions in Syria and warned that Ankara should not add “war to war”.

“Ensuring the security of its borders does not mean killing civilians and that should be condemned. In a dangerous situation in Syria, (Turkey) should not add war to war,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM TV.

International law “is being violated by Turkey, by the Damascus regime, by Iran and those who are attacking eastern Ghouta and Idlib”, he said.