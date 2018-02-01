FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:39 PM / in 2 hours

France says urgent Russia, Iran stop Syria government bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry on Thursday condemned a series of bombing raids in rebel-held areas of Syria and called on Russia and Iran, as allies of the government, to urgently end the attacks and ensure humanitarian aid entered the regions.

“It is urgent that Russia and Iran, the guarantors of the Astana process and allies of the Damascus regime, make arrangements for the bombing to cease and that humanitarian assistance arrives safely, completely and without hindrance to those who need it,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von der Muhll said in a statement.

She described attacks in Idlib province and eastern Ghouta as “unacceptable” saying that bombings which had targeted hospitals and civilians were a violation of international humanitarian law.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

