France to give 15 million euros in aid for Syrian areas freed from Islamic State

PARIS (Reuters) - France will provide 15 million euros ($17.65 million) in aid for areas liberated by the U.S.-led coalition from Islamic State in Syria, its foreign minister said on Friday.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks at the Presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 02, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

“I have decided to allocate additional funds of 15 million euros up to the end of the year for food, de-mining, displaced people, water and health,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement, without saying who would manage the funds.

“France also hopes that the governance of these territories will meet the needs and aspirations of the populations and facilitate reconciliation.”