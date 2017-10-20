FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to give 15 million euros in aid for Syrian areas freed from Islamic State
October 20, 2017 / 4:08 PM / in a day

France to give 15 million euros in aid for Syrian areas freed from Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will provide 15 million euros ($17.65 million) in aid for areas liberated by the U.S.-led coalition from Islamic State in Syria, its foreign minister said on Friday.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks at the Presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 02, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

“I have decided to allocate additional funds of 15 million euros up to the end of the year for food, de-mining, displaced people, water and health,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement, without saying who would manage the funds.

“France also hopes that the governance of these territories will meet the needs and aspirations of the populations and facilitate reconciliation.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
