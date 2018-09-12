FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 12, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

France warns Russia, allies of committing war crimes in Syria's Idlib

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the indiscriminate bombing by Russian, Syrian and Iranian forces in Syria’s Idlib region could amount to war crimes.

“The hypothesis of war crimes can not be excluded ... once one begins to indiscriminately bomb civilian populations and hospitals,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers.

He also said that efforts should be made immediately to prepare for a mass humanitarian crisis should thousands of people be displaced by the fighting.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.