France's Macron presses Putin to ensure Syria respects ceasefire: Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Monday to ensure Syria accepts “without any ambiguity” a U.N. resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire, the French president’s office said.

“Acknowledging that armed opposition groups have accepted the humanitarian truce, and the inadequacy of the five-hour humanitarian “pause” decided by Russia, President Emmanuel Macron stressed that humanitarian convoys must be able to reach all populations in need unhindered and without further delay,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.