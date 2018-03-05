FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 5, 2018 / 3:43 PM / in 16 hours

France's Macron presses Putin to ensure Syria respects ceasefire: Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Monday to ensure Syria accepts “without any ambiguity” a U.N. resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire, the French president’s office said.

“Acknowledging that armed opposition groups have accepted the humanitarian truce, and the inadequacy of the five-hour humanitarian “pause” decided by Russia, President Emmanuel Macron stressed that humanitarian convoys must be able to reach all populations in need unhindered and without further delay,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.