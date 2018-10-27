FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 27, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron says will be vigilant to ensure Syria ceasefire respected

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the international community would be watching to make sure that Russia and Turkey respect an agreement they have negotiated to create a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib region.

“We will all be extremely vigilant to ensure that these commitments are met and that the ceasefire is stable and sustainable,” he told reporters after a four-way Syria summit with the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Germany.

Macron also said any military offensive by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its allies would have “unacceptable security and humanitarian consequences”.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.