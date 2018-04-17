FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

G7 backs U.S., British, French efforts to curb Syrian chemical weapon capability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrialized nations condemned the alleged chemical attack in eastern Ghouta in Syria on April 7 and backed “proportionate” efforts by the United States, Britain and France to stop the future use of such weapons.

“We fully support efforts made by the United States, the U.K. and France to decrease the capacity to use chemical weapons by the Assad regime and to prevent their future use,” said the leaders, referring to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

“We still stand by a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Syria,” they added in the statement released by Germany on Tuesday.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrew Heavens

