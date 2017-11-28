FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government to arrive in Geneva tomorrow for peace talks: SANA
#World News
November 28, 2017

Syrian government to arrive in Geneva tomorrow for peace talks: SANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian government delegation will arrive in Geneva on Wednesday to attend peace talks this week, state news agency SANA said, quoting Syria’s foreign affairs ministry.

The delegation will be headed by Syria’s U.N. ambassador and chief negotiator Bashar al-Ja‘afari, SANA said on Tuesday.

The delegation had delayed its planned departure to the talks set to begin on Tuesday because of the opposition’s insistence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad step down.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Dahlia Nehme Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
