Germany in talks with allies on possible military deployment in Syria

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is in talks with its allies about a possible military deployment in Syria if the Syrian government used chemical weapons in Idlib but a German deployment is very hypothetical, a government spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Hudhayfa al-Shahad tries an improvised gas mask in Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

“We are in talks with our American and European partners about this situation. There has not been a situation where a decision has had to be made,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular press conference.

Bild newspaper reported earlier that Germany’s conservative-led defense ministry was examining possible options for joining U.S., British and French forces in any future military action if the Syrian government again used chemical weapons.

Seibert said the principle of German parliamentary involvement in any such decision would be stuck to in any case.