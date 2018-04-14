FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 14, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany says will push for new international effort to end war in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will join with France to push for a new international effort to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday.

Germany, France, Britain and the United States would meet in London on Sunday to discuss next steps after air strikes launched against Syria early Saturday, he said. He said the initiative was also being discussed by the NATO council.

“We will work together with France for the creation of a international format of influential states that can provide new momentum for the political process,” Maas said, adding that Germany would use its bilateral ties to ensure Russia adopted a “constructive” stance on the issue.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.