Germany says will push for new international effort to end war in Syria

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will join with France to push for a new international effort to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday.

Germany, France, Britain and the United States would meet in London on Sunday to discuss next steps after air strikes launched against Syria early Saturday, he said. He said the initiative was also being discussed by the NATO council.

“We will work together with France for the creation of a international format of influential states that can provide new momentum for the political process,” Maas said, adding that Germany would use its bilateral ties to ensure Russia adopted a “constructive” stance on the issue.