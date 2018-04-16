Assad cannot be part of Syria solution: German minister

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The Syrian crisis needs a negotiated solution involving all powers in the region, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding he could not imagine anyone who had used chemical weapons against his own people to be part of that process.

Maas was asked whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could be part of a solution to the crisis in Syria.

“There will be a solution involving everyone who has influence on the region,” he told reporters on arrival to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Nobody can imagine someone who uses chemical weapons against his own people to be part of this solution.”