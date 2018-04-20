FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Berlin: Journalists visiting Syrian sites inspectors couldn't raises questions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It raises questions that Russian journalists have been able to visit sites in Syria that U.N. chemical weapons inspectors have not, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The United States said on Thursday it had credible information that Russia and Syria are trying to “sanitize” the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria while also attempting to delay access by inspectors from the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt

