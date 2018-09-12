German SPD leader rejects Syria intervention without U.N. mandate

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Wednesday her party would not agree to military intervention in Syria if the United Nations did not authorize the international community to take such action.

FILE PHOTO: Andrea Nahles, leader of Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks during a budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“As long as this doesn’t happen, we Social Democrats can’t agree to a violent intervention in Syria,” Andrea Nahles told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany could not simply look away if chemical attacks took place, speaking two days after the German government said it was in talks with allies about a possible military deployment in Syria.