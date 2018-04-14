Germany's Merkel backs air strikes on Syria as 'necessary and appropriate'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday backed air strikes by the United States, France and Britain as a “necessary and appropriate” action to warn Syria against further use of chemical weapons.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a news conference with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We support the fact that our American, British and French allies have taken responsibility in this way as permanent members of the U.N. Security Council,” Merkel said. Merkel this week had said Germany would not take part in any military action against Syria.