BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday discussed the situation in Syria and the possibility of advancing the political process there, Merkel’s spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“They agreed that this was particularly urgent,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement that followed a telephone call between the two leaders.