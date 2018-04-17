FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 17, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel, Putin agree must focus on political process for Syria: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ways to push forward the political process to end the conflict in Syria, a German government spokesman said on Tuesday after the two leaders spoke by phone.

“The German Chancellor and the President agreed that the political process must be at the center of efforts to end the years-long bloody conflict,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement. “Possibilities on this were discussed.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.