September 21, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Merkel to discuss Syria with Erdogan during his visit next week

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss challenging topics including the situation in Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Germany next week, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL/File Photo

Russia and Turkey told a weekly meeting of the U.N. Syria humanitarian taskforce in Geneva on Thursday that they were still working out the details of their plan to avert a major battle in Syria’s Idlib province but were optimistic.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
