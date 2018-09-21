Merkel to discuss Syria with Erdogan during his visit next week

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss challenging topics including the situation in Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Germany next week, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL/File Photo

Russia and Turkey told a weekly meeting of the U.N. Syria humanitarian taskforce in Geneva on Thursday that they were still working out the details of their plan to avert a major battle in Syria’s Idlib province but were optimistic.