March 18, 2018 / 2:28 PM / a day ago

Syrian President Assad visits army positions in eastern Ghouta: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday visited army positions in Syria’s eastern Ghouta, the president’s Telegram account said.

“In the line of fire in eastern Ghouta ... President Assad with heroes of the Syrian Arab army,” a caption said next to photographs of Assad in a crowd of men in military clothing, some perched on top of tanks.

The photographs were taken in a street lined with damaged building fronts with a couple of parked tanks.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans

