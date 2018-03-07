FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Syrian state TV: army firing on Mesraba before infantry attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Wednesday said Syrian army units were attacking militant defenses in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta town of Mesraba with preparatory fire to secure the entry of infantry units, citing its correspondent there.

It broadcast live footage from the outskirts of Mesraba, whose capture would nearly cut the rebel enclave in two, showing very large clouds of smoke rising into the air behind a row of buildings along with the sound of a jet and the noise of blasts.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
