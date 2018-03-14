FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Syrian Observatory: air strike kills two commanders in eastern Ghouta rebel group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday an air strike killed 12 members of the Failaq al-Rahman rebel group in eastern Ghouta, including two of its commanders.

The group’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Observatory said the strike took place on Tuesday evening and that, based on activist reports, it was conducted by Russia. Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Britain-based war monitor, named the two commanders as Abu Mohammad Saif and Abu Mohammed Jobar.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Tom Perry and John Stonestreet

