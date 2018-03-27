FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Pro-Syrian government forces mobilizing around Ghouta's Douma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Forces supporting the Syrian government have been mobilizing around eastern Ghouta’s rebel-held town of Douma since Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Douma, controlled by rebel group Jaish al-Islam, is the last remaining insurgent-held area in eastern Ghouta. Talks between the group and Syrian government ally Russia over a rebel withdrawal have yet to yield a result. The United Nations has said it is highly concerned for 70,000-78,000 people it believes are trapped inside.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
